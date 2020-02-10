Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Prosecutor: Hudson Detectives Investigating Route 3 Motorcycle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The crash occurred at the eastbound Route 3 service road split, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.
The crash occurred at the eastbound Route 3 service road split, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. Photo Credit: MapQuest

The Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision Unit was investigating the circumstances of a serious motorcycle crash Sunday night on the eastbound Route 3 service road split in Secaucus, authorities said.

All area lanes were temporarily closed and traffic detoured near Routes 1&9 in North Bergen after the 9 p.m. crash while the wreckage was cleared and an investigation was conducted.

Secaucus and North Bergen police were among the responders.

Emergency responders said the crash involved a police pursuit -- although that couldn't officially be confirmed Monday morning.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez's office tweeted that more information would be forthcoming.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

