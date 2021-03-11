Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Hudson County Woman In Her 30s Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old Boy

Cecilia Levine
Evelia Pena
Evelia Pena Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Hudson County woman was 35 when she repeatedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy two years ago, said authorities following her arrest Thursday.

Evelia Pena, of Guttenberg, sexually assaulted the boy when he was 15 years old, for several months in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim, now 17, knew Pena through family members, a spokeswoman with the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Pena was arrested on March 8 and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged sexual assault of the boy when contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCPP).

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

