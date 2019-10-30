Contact Us
PROSECUTOR: Hanover Woman Accused Of Arson

Cecilia Levine
East Hanover Fire Department
East Hanover Fire Department Photo Credit: East Hanover Fire Department

A 51-year-old Hanover woman was charged with arson, authorities said.

Fire officials and local police responding to a residential garage fire on Harvest Court on Oct. 11 found Nina Sheller and her husband, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint press release with local police.

The fire that originated in the passenger compartment of a car parked inside of the garage spread to several other attached units in the same building, which sustained various levels of damage, Knapp said.

Sheller took responsibility for the blaze at the scene, where her husband sustained non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

She was charged with arson and criminal mischief, and released on pretrial monitoring conditions, Knapp said.

