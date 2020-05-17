Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Sex With Underage Englewood Girl

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez
Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

After accusing a 28-year-old Guatemalan national living in Hackensack with having online sex chats with an underage Englewood girl, detectives said they learned that he’d had sex with her several times.

No sooner had a judge released Juan Arnoldo Tomas than he was arrested again for having “sexual penetration with the juvenile multiple times in Hackensack and Englewood,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl

Detectives who previously charged the warehouse worker with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment now charged him with sexual assault and child endangerment.

Tomas remained held this time in the Bergen County Jail on Sunday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.