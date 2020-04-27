Prosecutor: Hackensack Warehouse Worker Had Online Sex Chats With Underage Englewood Girl

A 28-year-old Guatemalan national living in Hackensack was caught having online sex chats with an underage Englewood girl, authorities said.

Juan Arnoldo Tomas Juarez remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Special Victims Unit arrested Juarez on Friday after Englewood police “received information that [he] had been engaging in sexually explicit online conversations with a juvenile under the age of sixteen.”

Juarez, who Musella said is employed as a warehouse worker, is charged with criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.