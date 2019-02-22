Prosecutor: Glen Rock Art Dealer Posing As Lawyer Pocketed $37,000 Of Client's Money

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
A self-employed Glen Rock art dealer banned from practicing law nearly 20 years ago posed as an attorney to pocket $37,000 from an unwitting victim, said authorities who arrested him.
A self-employed Glen Rock art dealer banned from practicing law nearly 20 years ago posed as an attorney to pocket $37,000 from an unwitting victim, said authorities who arrested him.

A self-employed Glen Rock art dealer barred from practicing law nearly 20 years ago posed as an attorney to pocket $37,000 from an unwitting victim, said authorities who arrested him.

The victim told authorities that he hired William T. McCue, 71, who was disbarred in 1998, to represent him in an estate settlement, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

The victim said he paid McCue $15,500.00 in legal and professional fees for the estate work but later learned that he’d been disbarred, Calo said.

Investigators found that McCue also forged the victim’s signatures on $21,500 worth of checks and deposited the money, along with the previous payment in his personal bank account for his own personal use, the prosecutor said.

McCue was released pending a March 13 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on two counts of theft by deception, forgery and unauthorized practice of law.

