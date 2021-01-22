Prosecutor: Garfield School Bus Aide Contacted Juvenile Sex Assault Victim For Jailed Attacker

A Garfield school bus aide and a jailed Wallington man awaiting trial on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen were charged with contacting the victim.

Floridaliz DeJesus, 56, was charged with contempt of a court order after she reached out to the victim on behalf of Pedro Perez, 31, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Victims Unit arrested Perez a year ago Saturday (Jan. 23, 2020) after city police received a tip and alerted them.

He has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since then, charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

Prosecutors added charges of witness tampering and contempt of court while also charging DeJesus, after discovering that they’d defied a judge’s order that Perez not have any contact with the victim, even through an intermediary.

DeJesus was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A Feb. 10 appearance was scheduled on the new charges against Perez.

