Prosecutor: Garfield Man Pulls Gun On SWAT Team During Drug Raid

A tragedy was averted when a Garfield man pulled a gun on a Bergen County Regional SWAT team member during a drug raid and was quickly subdued, authorities said.

Detectives obtained a warrant to search the longtime Farnham Avenue home of Mario Ardizzone, a 44-year-old unemployed mason, after identifying him as a drug dealer, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

Adrizzone pulled a .45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point ammo and pointed it at a SWAT team member who’d accompanied the prosecutor’s detectives and Garfield police during Wednesday's, Musella said.

He was quickly disarmed and taken into custody, the prosecutor said.

The gun was seized, along with unspecified amounts of pot and packaging materials, Musella said.

Ardizzone, who records show has prior convictions for making terroristic threats and illegal weapons possession, remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, weapons counts and drug offenses.

Musella thanked the SWAT team and Garfield police for their assistance.

