Prosecutor: Fort Lee IT Worker Had More Than 1,200 Child Porn Files, Shared Hundreds

Jerry DeMarco
Jordan Jones
Jordan Jones Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An IT worker from Fort Lee was caught trafficking large amounts of child porn, authorities said.

Jordan Jones, 47, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest during a raid the day before.

Jones, who is married and lives in a Center Avenue garden apartment complex directly across Elsmere Place from a mini-shopping center, is charged with possession of child pornography, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jones “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 1,207 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children -- and to share approximately 657 such files online,” the prosecutor said.

