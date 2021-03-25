Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: BOOM: Manhole Explosions Rock Asbury Park, Irvington
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Former Warren County Municipal Tax Collector, 50, Stole Payments Totaling $824K

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Warren County woman admitted stealing more than $800,000 in payments while working as a municipal tax collector for three townships, authorities said.
A Warren County woman admitted stealing more than $800,000 in payments while working as a municipal tax collector for three townships, authorities said. Photo Credit: Township of Lopatcong via Facebook

A Warren County woman admitted stealing more than $800,000 in payments while working as a municipal tax collector for three townships, authorities said.

Rachellyn Mosher, 50, misappropriated a total of $824,000 from taxpayers in White, Harmony and Lopatcong Township between 2013 and 2018, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release.

Mosher, of Lopatcong, pleaded guilty to official misconduct in Hunterdon County Superior Court Wednesday, Pfeiffer said.

She is required as per a plea agreement to spend five years in state prison with a four-year mandatory minimum before the possibility of parole.

She will also pay $924,813.28 in restitution, which includes the total amount of theft as well as expenses incurred by the townships as a result of the theft.

Meanwhile, Mosher has been banned from public employment and will forfeit her pension as part of restitution, both state and personal contributions.

Mosher’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 14.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.