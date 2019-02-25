Prosecutor: Former Mahwah EMT Captain Who Operates Day Care Center Viewed Images Of Nude Kids

UPDATE: A former EMT captain and Mahwah councilman who co-owns and operates a children's day care center with his mother has a March 13 first appearance scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest on charges of possessing child pornography, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Monday.

"A months-long investigation revealed that Jandris used the Internet to view and possess digital files depicting nude and sexually explicit prepubescent children," Calo said.

The investigation began last September, the prosecutor said, after members of his Cyber Crimes Unit "received information that [Jandris] viewed and/or possessed child pornography."

Records show that the 53-year-old father of two allegedly viewed the files last March, as Daily Voice originally reported Saturday.

Jandris surrendered to prosecutor's detectives, accompanied by defense attorney Brian Neary, the day before. After being processed, he released pending the first appearance.

Jandris is charged with child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing child pornography.

Known as "Chuck," Jandris is a former township councilman and Planning Board member who left Mahwah Emergency Medical Services in August.

A township resident since 1998, he is also the director of finance and co-owner of the Children’s Learning Center of Mahwah, founded by his mother.

Parents said Jandris had driven their children in the center's bus for years. He also has mentored several EMS members.

"It’s a terrible situation for our community," one parent said. "We are all shocked.

"I feel terrible for all the kids that looked up to him, his own kids especially. I keep hoping it’s a horrible mistake, but I know it wouldn’t have come to this if it was."

Founded 32 years ago, the center says it provides "a variety of services, including pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, preschool, private school, early education, child care, after school and after-school transportation."

It serves youngsters from Allendale, Franklin Lakes, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Oakland, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Waldwick and Wyckoff.

Members of the prosecutor's office offered to speak with parents of children who attend the Children's Learning Center.

Jandris is charged under New Jersey statutes with a third-degree offense, which says, in part, that "any person who knowingly possesses or knowingly views any photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction which depicts a child engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act is guilty of a crime."

In order to convict someone of the charge (after he or she rejects a plea offer) prosecutors must prove beyond beyond a reasonable doubt that:

"The defendant [possessed] [viewed] any [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction of a child under 16 years old;

"The [child] [children] depicted in the [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction [was] [were] engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act;

"The defendant knew that the [child] [children] depicted in the [choose appropriate] photograph, film, videotape, computer program or file, video game or any other reproduction or reconstruction [was] [were] engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such an act."

"It is not a defense that the defendant did not know that the [child] [children] [was] [were] under the age of 16 or that the defendant believed that the [child] [children] [was] [were] 16 years old or older, even if such a mistaken belief was reasonable," New Jersey law says.

