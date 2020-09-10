Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Chairman Of The Board': Yankees Great Whitey Ford Dies At 91
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Five Morris County Officers Admit Cocaine Possession, Used Database To Find Sellers

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
From top left: Dominick Andico, Nicholas Ricciotti, Brian Rzucidlo (center), Robert Busold, and Albert Wyman.
From top left: Dominick Andico, Nicholas Ricciotti, Brian Rzucidlo (center), Robert Busold, and Albert Wyman. Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

Five Morris County Corrections officers admitted using and sharing drugs including cocaine -- keeping them from ever getting a job in public employment ever again.

Corrections officers Dominick Andico, 33, Albert Wyman IV, 36, Robert Busold, 27, Brian T. Rzucidlo, 35, and Sheriff's Officer Nicholas Ricciotti, 31, plead guilty to various drug charges for buying, distributing and being in possession of cocaine starting in January 2018, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release.

All five were forced to resign and will undergo mandatory drug treatment after pleading guilty to the charges Oct. 7, Knapp said.

Andico and Wyman also plead guilty to obstruction for using the department’s database to conduct an unauthorized search of sellers, Knapp said. Ricciotti was found with Oxycodone pills, authorities said.

Knapp said there has been no evidence that the officers sold the drugs other than for personal use between them.

“After discovering this information through our Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers program, I immediately forwarded it to the County Prosecutor for investigation,” Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

“One of the silver linings to this sad episode, frankly, is how effectively the Crime Stoppers  reporting system works. It proves that nobody — even Corrections and Sheriff's Officers — are above  the law.”

A sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.