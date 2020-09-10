Prosecutor: Five Morris County Officers Admit Cocaine Possession, Used Database To Find Sellers

Five Morris County Corrections officers admitted using and sharing drugs including cocaine -- keeping them from ever getting a job in public employment ever again.

Corrections officers Dominick Andico, 33, Albert Wyman IV, 36, Robert Busold, 27, Brian T. Rzucidlo, 35, and Sheriff's Officer Nicholas Ricciotti, 31, plead guilty to various drug charges for buying, distributing and being in possession of cocaine starting in January 2018, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release.

All five were forced to resign and will undergo mandatory drug treatment after pleading guilty to the charges Oct. 7, Knapp said.

Andico and Wyman also plead guilty to obstruction for using the department’s database to conduct an unauthorized search of sellers, Knapp said. Ricciotti was found with Oxycodone pills, authorities said.

Knapp said there has been no evidence that the officers sold the drugs other than for personal use between them.

“After discovering this information through our Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers program, I immediately forwarded it to the County Prosecutor for investigation,” Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

“One of the silver linings to this sad episode, frankly, is how effectively the Crime Stoppers reporting system works. It proves that nobody — even Corrections and Sheriff's Officers — are above the law.”

A sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 12.

