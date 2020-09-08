Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Fair Lawn Personal Trainer Was Using Phone When He Hit Motorcyclist On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Ryan M. McMullen
Ryan M. McMullen Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Fair Lawn personal trainer was charged with assault by auto after detectives discovered that he was using his handheld cellphone when his car hit a motorcyclist and another vehicle on Route 17 near Route 202 in Mahwah.

Ryan M. McMullen, 37, was released pending a Sept. 18 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

McMullen “was using a handheld mobile device when he struck the 35-year-old motorcyclist from behind and then struck a third vehicle” around 4:45 p.m. Friday, the prosecutor said.

The motorcyclist, who was ejected, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he remained in stable condition, Musella said.

The arrest followed an investigation by the prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Mahwah police, he said.

McMullen also received summonses for reckless driving and using a handheld mobile device while driving.

