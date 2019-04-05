Prosecutor: Dumont Web Designer Had 1,000+ Child Porn Images, Trafficked More Than 400

A web designer from Dumont had more than 1,000 child pornography images – over 400 of which he’d shared – when detectives raided his home Friday morning, authorities said.

William G. Gallagher, 30, had a trove of file “depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A month-long investigation led to his arrest Friday by Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

Gallagher, who’s single and lives with his mother, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending an April 24 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Calo thanked Dumont police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, which participate in the task force.

