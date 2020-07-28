Prosecutor: Drug Detectives Capture Virginia Driver After Chase, Crash In Fort Lee

A Virginia driver crashed in Fort Lee and was captured by Bergen County prosecutor’s drug detectives following a pursuit, authorities said.

Larry J. Blackwell, 38, of Hampton, VA, at first began to slow down as members of the Narcotic Task Force tried to stop his rented Jeep Wrangler on eastbound Route 46 last Tuesday as part of an investigation, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He then turned onto North Avenue and kept going, Musella said.

The Jeep hit a passing vehicle before slamming into an embankment at West Street, the prosecutor said.

Detectives quickly captured Blackwell as he tried to run, he said.

Blackwell, who Musella said already had a knee injury, was hospitalized before being sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on Monday.

He's charged with resisting arrest, eluding, drug possession and money laundering.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was also hospitalized with minor injuries, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.