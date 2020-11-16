Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Driver In Wild Tonnelle Avenue Crash Surrenders, Had BAC More Than 2X Legal Limit

Cecilia Levine
Nathaniel Dickerson of Paterson surrendered to Hudson County detectives, and was charged in the wild Tonnelle Avenue crash. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office/Daily Voice photos

A Paterson driver who had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit in a crash that seriously injured his 31-year-old passenger surrendered to detectives Monday, authorities announced

Nathaniel Dickerson turned himself in at 10 a.m., and was charged with assault by auto, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Dickerson was heading northbound in a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he hit a concrete barrier separating the north and southbound lanes, around 3:35 a.m. on Sept. 13, Suarez said.

His car then ricocheted across to the right and hit a 2012 Honda Civic parked at 910 Tonnelle Avenue, then a utility pole, Suarez said.

Dickerson's passenger, a 31-year-old Johnston, PA man, was ejected and taken to Jersey City Medical Center with serious injuries, Suarez said.

A toxicology report found Dickerson's blood alcohol level was 0.205 percent  (g/100mL) -- more than twice the legal limit.

Dickerson was also taken by EMS to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

