Prosecutor: Did Your Kid Communicate With Bergen Man, 67, Who Exchanged Nude Photos?

A divorced maintenance worker from Bergen County posed as a teenager to exchange nude photos with children, said authorities who were trying to determine whether there were any other possible victims.

Frank Cirino, 67, of Rutherford posed as a teenage boy and girl using the screen names “OceanGrlNJ” and “jackridge225” to have sexually explicit chats and obtain the images, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives who raided his Van Riper Home, just off westbound Route 3, found that Cirino had downloaded 1,000 digital files of “nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children” and shared 25 of them, Musella said.

Cirino also “used online chat forums and applications to engage in sexually explicit online chat conversations with underage boys and girls while posing as a fictitious teenage boy and a fictitious teenage girl,” the prosecutor said.

During those conversations, he “obtained nude and/or sexually-explicit images of juveniles, and sent nude images to the children,” Musella said.

Cirino has a history of similar behavior dating back to 2007, records show.

In one instance, county detectives said they caught him posing as a 14-year-old girl online to exchange graphic photos with underage girls. Paramus police said they caught him the following year viewing similar images in his car, parked at the Fashion Center on Route 17.

Cirino remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with endangerment through sexual conduct with a child and the distribution of child porn and with possessing at least 1,000 child exploitation images.

Musella, meanwhile, urged any parent or guardian who finds that their child communicated with Cirino’s screen names to contact his tips line at at (201) 226-5532.

