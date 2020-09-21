Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Prosecutor: Dealer Caught With 2½ Pounds Of Cocaine In Leonia Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Alexander Garces Brioso
Alexander Garces Brioso Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives seized 2½ pounds of cocaine while busting an accused dealer from the Bronx during a traffic stop on Route 95 in Leonia, authorities said.

Alexander Garces Brioso, 39, was “identified as a distributor of large quantities of narcotics within the New York City/North Jersey metropolitan area,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Brioso, who works for Optimum Wireless, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute the cocaine, which Musella said had a street value of $50,000.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a Central Judicial Processing Court judge in Hackensack order him released pending further court action less than 24 hours later.

