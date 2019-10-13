Prosecutor: Coworker Catches Morris County Preschool Teacher Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old

A Morris County Head Start teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old child was being held in the county jail as of Sunday, authorities said.

Thomas Meir, 35, of Mount Arlington, was charged with sexual assault and child endangerment after a coworker saw him engaged in the act on Oct. 8, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

Meier also worked as a swim instructor and lifeguard at the Greater Morristown YMCA and previously taught preschool at Bridges to Learning in Rockaway, NJ101.5 reports.

Head Start of Morris County has locations in Dover and Morristown.

He was being held in jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Detective Supervisor Carolina Moreno of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or Detective Rob Dombrowski of the Morris Township Police Department at 973-326-7480.

