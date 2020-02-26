Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Prosecutor: Cliffside Park Makeup Artist Shared Pot, Booze With 13-Year-Old Sex Assault Victim

Jerry DeMarco
Dilayda Aksoy
Dilayda Aksoy Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A makeup artist from Cliffside Park shared alcohol and pot with a 13-year-old victim from Edgewater whom she knew had been sexually assaulted by a North Bergen man, authorities said Wednesday.

Dilayda Aksoy, 19, was aware of the sexual abuse and did nothing to stop it, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She also gave the juvenile alcohol and smoked pot with the victim, he said.

Edgewater police earlier this month contacted Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who charged Aksoy with child endangerment.

Aksoy was aware of sexual assault committed on the child by 19-year-old cook Khaled Khalil, whom his detectives charged last week with sexually assaulting the victim, the prosecutor said.

SEE: North Bergen Cook, 19, Charged With Illegal Sex With Underage Edgewater Teen

Aksoy was processed and released with conditions pending a Feb. 25 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Edgewater police for their role in the investigation and arrest.

