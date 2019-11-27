Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Carlstadt Man, 60, Dead In Parsippany Route 46 Crash

At the scene of Tuesday's Route 46 crash in Parsippany.
At the scene of Tuesday's Route 46 crash in Parsippany. Photo Credit: Jimmy Muraco

A 60-year-old man from Carlstadt died in a Route 46 crash in Parsippany, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that collided with a Chevrolet Cruze on the westbound side of the highway and Baldwin Road around 6:45 Tuesday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with other law enforcement agencies.

The driver of the Cruze was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Altima driver was taken to St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, where he died, Knapp said.

The crash is under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Traffic Bureau, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

