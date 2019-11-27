Prosecutor: Carlstadt Man, 60, Dead In Parsippany Route 46 Crash

A 60-year-old man from Carlstadt died in a Route 46 crash in Parsippany, authorities said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that collided with a Chevrolet Cruze on the westbound side of the highway and Baldwin Road around 6:45 Tuesday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with other law enforcement agencies.

The driver of the Cruze was taken to Morristown Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The Altima driver was taken to St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, where he died, Knapp said.

The crash is under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Traffic Bureau, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office and the Morris County Sheriff's Office.

