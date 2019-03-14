Prosecutor: Bogota Couple Sold Goods Stolen In Dozens Of Cellphone, Cosmetic Store Burglaries

A Bogota husband-and-wife team fenced goods stolen during dozens of burglaries of North Jersey cellphone and cosmetics stores, said authorities who arrested nine people during a massive law enforcement response.

The victimized business included:

Verizon stores on Route 17 North in East Rutherford and East Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood;

an AT&T store on westbound Route 46 in Lodi;

a cosmetics store on Van Brundt Street in Englewood.

There was also a botched break-in at an AT&T store on northbound Route 17 in Paramus, authorities said.

Those involved “typically used large tools to force entry through the front door of a business,” Acting Bergen Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

“Once inside, they would remove the merchandise from the shelves and load it into large containers, which they then transported in recently stolen vehicles,” he said.

“The proceeds were brought to an independent source, or 'fence,’ who would then illegally sell the stolen merchandise,” the prosecutor said.

Identified as responsible for 20 commercial burglaries were:

Duane Holmes, 47, of North Bergen;

Samuel Lymore, 39, of Country Club Hills, Illinois;

Dashonti Wiley, 27, of East Orange;

Muhtaquim Farid, 43, of Newark.

Also arrested were Manuel and Aileen Dessus of Bogota, who authorities said fenced some of the stolen goods at a store they co-own.

This past Monday, detectives from the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, along with a task force comprised of local Bergen County law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants in West New York, Bogota, Newark, East Orange, Union City, Fort Lee, and North Bergen, Calo said.

Holmes, Wiley, Fraid, and Lymore were arrested, along with the Dejessuses, he said.

All remained held late Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending hearings Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Also arrested following the six-month investigation were Gregory Hyman, a 45-year-old Uber driver from Nyack, and Jennifer Reyes (30) and Ivette Reyes (32) of West New York.

Aileen Dejessus was released on Tuesday following an appearance in CJP Court.

Jennifer and Ivette Reyes were charged in Hudson County with drug-related offenses and child endangerment.

Gregory Hyman was released after being issued a summons for a drug-related offense.

Most of the charges are burglary-related – including conspiracy, theft and possession of burglary tools -- although some also include money laundering, drug possession and sales, and even child endangerment.

An investigation was continuing, said Calo, who thanked several agencies for their roles in the investigation and arrests:

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office;

East Rutherford police;

Lodi police;

Paramus police;

Ridgewood police,

Tenafly police,

Paterson police;

North Bergen police;

Hoboken police;

Union City police;

West New York police;

Essex County Sheriff’s Office;

Newark police;

East Orange police;

South Orange police;

Millburn police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.