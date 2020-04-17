Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Bodies Of Mother, 86, Son, 51, Found In Lakewood Home

Jerry DeMarco
The Rubianos had lived together in the Lakewood home. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two bodies found in a Lakewood home by police conducting a welfare check were identified as an 86-year-old woman and her 56-year-old son, authorities said Friday.

The body of Fabiola Rubiano, 86, and James Rubiano, 51, both “appear to have extensive medical histories,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Billhimer didn’t indicate the suspected causes of death but said, rather, that an investigation by his Major Crime Unit, Lakewood police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, which collected evidence, was continuing.

Police conducting a welfare check found the bodies on Thursday, the prosecutor said.

The two had lived together in the Central Avenue home at the corner of Valley Drive for several years, records show.

Fabiola’s husband and James’s father, Fabio Rubiano, was 74 when he died in March 2014.

