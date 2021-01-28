Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Prosecutor: Atlantic County Man Sexually Abused Teenager For 8 Years

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Dan Bocelle
Dan Bocelle Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 43-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman multiple times for eight years, authorities said.

The alleged sexual abuse by the Hammonton resident began when the girl was 11, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

Dan Bocelle was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and five additional sexual assault-related charges, Tyner said.

Atlantic County SWAT members helped take the suspect into custody at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday as he pulled into his driveway, Tyner said.

Warranted searches of Bocelle’s house, place of business and vehicle yielded multiple cell phones, electronic devices, steroids and a large amount of cash, Tyner said. 

Bocelle was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility 

This investigation was conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

