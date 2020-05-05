Prosecutor: Asbury Brothers Abduct Four Girls, Sexually Assault Three

Two brothers from Asbury Park picked four underage girls off the street, plied them with pot, Ecstasy and booze and then sexually assaulted three of them, authorities charged.

Wilson Cesaire, 21, and Wilfrid Cesaire, 28, approached the Millstone Township juveniles as they were walking and offered them a ride, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

They brought the minors to a QuickChek in Manalapan and, eventually, to the home they share on Asbury Avenue, Gramiccioni said.

After giving them all drugs and alcohol, the brothers sexually assaulted three of them, the prosecutor said.

The juveniles were found in Asbury Park and Neptune Township the same day they were reported missing, Gramiccioni said.

Asbury Park police identified the vehicle and authorities arrested the brothers last Friday.

Both would face extended state prison sentences, lifetime parole supervision and Megan's Law registration if convicted of charges that include kidnapping, sexual assault and child cruelty, neglect and endangerment.

They remained held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute in Freehold pending detention hearings this Wednesday.

“This must be repeated over and over again: You do not take rides from strangers," Gramiccioni said. "There are predators who will obviously take advantage of any situation as it presents itself."

The prosecutor also asked that anyone with additional information about the brothers' activities immediately contact Asbury Park Police Detective Lemar Whittaker at (732) 775-2578 .

