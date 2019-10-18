Contact Us
Prosecutor: 2 Women, 1 Man Dead In Route 80 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Three people died and one was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash on Route 80 in Parsippany, authorities said.
Three people died and another was seriously injured in a Route 80 crash in Parsippany overnight Friday, authorities said.

Two women and a man died in the fiery crash near milepost 45.2 on the eastbound side around 1:45 a.m., the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The crash may have been caused by a wrong-way driver, according to CBS News.

Their identities of the victims were not released.

One car was engulfed in flames and at least two others seemed to have been involved, news reports say.

A Fed-Ex truck may have also been involved, according to reports.

A car from the crash towed away

