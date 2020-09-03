Prosecutor: '16 Shots Fired' Before Asbury Park Police Arrived; Victim Critically Hurt

At least 16 shots were fired in Asbury Park late Wednesday, leaving an unidentified man critically injured, authorities said.

Police officers arriving at 1331 Sewall Ave. about 10:17 p.m. on Wednesday found a man with five gunshot wounds, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The initial investigation has found that at least 16 shots were fired in the area, according to Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor issued a statement on Thursday afternoon to dispel rumors that police were involved in the shooting.

"Rumors being circulated on social media falsely indicated that this incident involved a police involved shooting, which is not the case," Gramiccioni said.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City. He was in critical but stable condition mid-afternoon on Thursday, according to Gramiccioni.

His name has not been released.

No one had been arrested, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Cynthia Yost at 1-732-774-1300.

