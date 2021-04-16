Property Owner From Wayne Charged In Sussex County House Fire That Killed Teen Girl

The 48-year-old owner of a Sussex County home was charged in connection to a fire that caused the death a 13-year-old girl at the property last month, authorities announced.

Walter Biller, of Wayne, failed to obtain or file for proper occupancy and fire safety-related documentation before completing the lease agreement with the Davenport family in 2019, Franklin Borough police said.

Therefor, he was charged in the March 19 fire at the Nestor Street home, in which 13-year-old Heaven Davenport died, authorities said.

Biller was arrested on March 31, on accusations he violated laws intended to protect public health and safety, according to investigators.

Biller faces a second-degree charge since the fire caused a fatality, police said.

He was released in accordance with the NJ Bail Reform Act and is scheduled to appear in Sussex County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.