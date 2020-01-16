Contact Us
Prison Time Added For Hunterdon Man Who Pressed Victim's Mom To Drop Child Sex Assault Charges

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Carlos Zacarius
Carlos Zacarius Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A Hunterdon County man who admitted sexually assaulting a pre-teen had prison time added to his sentence for trying to convince the victim's mother to drop the charges, authorities said.

Carlos Zacarias, 51, of Flemington received a 10-year state prison sentence last Friday in exchange for a guilty plea last September to sexually assaulting a minor, Hunterdon County Acting Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said.

Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski tacked on 18 months for contempt of court, Williams said.

Zacarias was arrested in June 2018 following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and the Flemington Borough Police Department, the prosecutor said.

He later struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 between September 2017 and February 2018.

