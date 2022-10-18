Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Missing For Days: Police

Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a Princeton University student they say has been missing for several days.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen near Scully Hall around 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Princeton Police said in a release on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Ewunetie is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a light brown complexion.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000 immediately.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.