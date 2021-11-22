Pregnant Woman Killed By Gunfire Leaving Philadelphia Baby Shower ID'd

The 32-year-old woman killed by gunfire while leaving her baby shower in Philadelphia has been identified by Fox29 as Jessica Covington.

Covington was seven months pregnant and gifts inside from a car when she was shot in the head and stomach on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street around 8:30 p.m., the outlet said citing city police.

Both she and her unborn were pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center.

Eleven shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Mayor Jim Kenney said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

"This news is deeply upsetting and heartbreaking," he said. "My heart goes out to the victim’s loved ones during this painful time."

Contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here for more from Fox29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.