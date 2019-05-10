Pregnant Woman Fights Off Would-Be Mugger In Newark

A pregnant woman was bruised fighting off a man who tried to snatch her gold necklace on a major Newark thoroughfare Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was walking with another woman and a small child in the 400-block of Market Street around 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by the man. He grabbed her by the neck and attempted to rip the chain off, police said.

After a brief struggle, the man left the scene without the necklace.

He is described as black, about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing a tan coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's 24-hour tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (877-695-8477). Tips are kept confidential and may result in a reward.

