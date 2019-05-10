Contact Us
Pregnant Woman Fights Off Would-Be Mugger In Newark

Video obtained by PIX11 shows the man grab the woman as she stood on the street. He followed her onto the sidewalk as she struggled to get away. The man gave up and fled after both women fought against him. Video Credit: PIX11 News

A pregnant woman was bruised fighting off a man who tried to snatch her gold necklace on a major Newark thoroughfare Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was walking with another woman and a small child in the 400-block of Market Street around 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by the man. He grabbed her by the neck and attempted to rip the chain off, police said.

After a brief struggle, the man left the scene without the necklace.

He is described as black, about 40 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 lbs. He was wearing a tan coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's 24-hour tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (877-695-8477). Tips are kept confidential and may result in a reward.

