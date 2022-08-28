Pregnant Wife Of PA Firefighter Dies In Crash

The pregnant wife of a Pennsylvania firefighter died in a car crash last week, authorities said.

Kellie Adams, of Lansdale, and the baby girl she was expecting with husband Jason died in a crash on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to her obituary. Kellie and Jason, married for eight years, also shared two boys together. Jason is a firefighter in Upper Providence Township.

"We are all heartbroken over the tragic loss of the love of my life and beloved wife, Kellie and our stillborn daughter, Emersyn Grace," Jason wrote on Facebook. "No one can ever replace what she meant to me, our boys, who miss her dearly, and the rest of the family."

Details in the crash were not immediately released.

Kellie was a member of the Towamencin Fire Company Auxiliary and teacher at Cottage Seven Academy, Phoenixville. she graduated from North Penn High School and went on to earn her bachelors in elementary and special education, and then her masters in reading with an emphasis on elementary education.

