Pregnant Golden Retriever Goes Missing From Saddle Brook Home

Anyone who sees or knows where to find the missing Golden is asked to contact Saddle Brook police: (201) 843-7000. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Saddle Brook PD

SEEN HER? A Golden Retriever about to give birth this week went missing from a Saddle Brook backyard, authorities said.

Miss Molly, who’s only a year and half old, either wanted off or was taken from the home near St. Philip the Apostle Church, Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler said Sunday.

“The home is adjacent to the large parking lot of the church and the bike path of the county park along the Saddle River,” he said.

“I know the dog to be the most gentle and friendliest type I’ve ever met,” Kugler said. “The owner says it would be very unusual for her to just wander away from the large backyard.”

