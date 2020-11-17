Predawn Burglar Points Rifle At Montvale Woman, Crashes Stolen SUV Into Paramus Home

Awoken by a noise in the middle of the night, a Montvale homeowner was confronted by a burglar who pointed a rifle at her before taking her car and crashing it into a house off the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, authorities said.

Paramus police found the abandoned Toyota Highlander in the backyard of a Highland Avenue home near the Exit 166 exit ramp shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Left behind were the rifle and several stolen items, including the homeowner’s purse, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Police from several agencies flooded the area in a massive search for suspects.

Montvale police at the time were assisting officers from Rockland County and the New York State Police, who were investigating the thefts of wheels and tires from vehicles in a car lot on Red Schoolhouse Road in nearby Chestnut Ridge, NY.

They rushed to the Belnay Lane home, where the woman described how the intruder confronted her, Sanfilippo said.

“It was then discovered that the homeowner’s car had been taken from the garage, along with her purse and various tools.” the chief said.

The homeowner wasn't injured, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification processed evidence from both crime scenes.

Montvale detectives were investigating.

Anyone who might have seen something or has home surveillance video or information about the incident is asked to call Montvale police: (201) 391-4600.

