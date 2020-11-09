Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Predawn Blaze Destroys Passaic Home, Damages Another

Jerry DeMarco
The Jackson Street fire in Passaic spread to a neighboring home.
The Jackson Street fire in Passaic spread to a neighboring home. Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

A predawn fire Monday destroyed an unoccupied Passaic multi-family home, damaged another next door and sent a firefighter to the hospital.

Eleven people in all were displaced, Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the Jackson Street home when firefighters arrived around shortly before 4 a.m. It collapsed within an hour, they said.

Residents next door got out safely as the fire spread to a neighboring home.

The blaze was knocked down at 4:55 a.m. and declared under control at 6:10 a.m. The cause wasn't immediately determined.

A firefighter required treatment for a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

Of the neighboring residents, 18 were allowed to return to their homes.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Paterson, Clifton, East Rutherford, Wallington, Rutherford and Carlstadt.

The fire destroyed one Jackson Street home in Passaic and damaged another.

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

69 Jackson Street, Passaic

Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

