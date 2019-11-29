Contact Us
Pre-Dawn Thanksgiving Blaze Damages Hillsdale Home

Hillsdale firefighters doused the overnight Thanksgiving Day blaze with help from their colleagues in neighboring towns.
Firefighters doused a pre-dawn Thanksgiving Day blaze in a Hillsdale home.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. in the second-floor bedroom of the Lincoln Avenue home and quickly went to two alarms, borough fire officials said.

All of the occupants got out OK, they said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and declared under control around 3 a.m., less than an hour after the call came in, fire officials said.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Park Ridge, River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake.

