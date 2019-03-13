Contact Us
Pre-Dawn Diner Brawler Pepper-Sprayed By North Arlington Police

Jerry DeMarco
North Arlington police ran into problems when they responded to a predawn fight Sunday at the Arlington Diner. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Raymond Smith

North Arlington police had to pepper-spray an unruly diner patron who got physical with them, authorities said.

Sebastian Echeverri , 21, “became disorderly and verbally confrontational” with officers responding to a 4:20 a.m. brawl Sunday at the Arlington Diner, Police Chief Scott Hedenberg said.

Echeverri “ignored repeated instructions by officers, and eventually grabbed one officer, attempting to immobilize his arm and hand,” Hedenberg said.

Echeverri got more combative as the officer tried to arrest him, so he got sprayed, the chief said.

This allowed police to take him into custody and eventually send him to the Bergen County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and making terroristic threats, among other counts.

Hours later, a judge ordered Echeverri released pending further court action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform act, records show.

