'Prank-Calling Entire World': Paterson Woman Admits Phoning Bomb Threats To Federal Buildings

A Paterson woman admitted Friday that she phoned in bomb threats to two federal buildings -- while claiming that she's “prank-calling the entire world" -- in retaliation against a judge who was hearing a lawsuit she’d filed.

The employee who answered the phone at the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office in Camden the morning of Jan. 12, 2018 recognized the voice of 40-year-old Amdije Toska, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Toska, who claimed there was a bomb in the building, had a civil case in the court of a judge who’d ordered her to stop calling the clerk’s office – and allowed the clerk’s office to disconnect any of her future calls, Carpenito said.

Later than morning, Toska called back and said, “There’s a bomb in the building, run.”

The courthouse was evacuated and bomb detecting K-9 units from the Camden County Police, U.S. Park Service (Philadelphia Office) and Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Toska admitted doing it again that afternoon, during Friday’s guilty plea, negotiated with the government, to making a hoax bomb threat.

When the employee who answered the phone asked why she was doing it, Toska responded: “The judge is torturing me, so I am torturing you, an eye for an eye,” Carpenito said.

That same morning, Toska called the Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton and said there was a bomb in the building, forcing an evacuation there, as well, he said.

Toska admitted posting an update on Facebook that day that said: “I have had enough of being ignored I am prank calling the entire world.”

She also tweeted: “I just called Doj in DC, Camden courts and Njtpd lawyer and told them there’s a bomb in the building then I hung up…There is no bomb but I will continue to scare them until I am heard…I want JUSTICE DAMMIT.”

In another reply in the thread, she wrote: “I’m not gonna stop calling the courts/doj/or njt lawyer and telling them there’s a bomb in the building. I will make them suffer by getting them scared. Let them sh*t in their pants for days. Idgaf….I want JUSTICE.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler scheduled sentencing in federal court in Camden for July 18.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited the U.S. Marshal Service, and special agents of the FBI, South Jersey Resident Agency, Philadelphia Division, with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Deputy U.S. Attorney Matthew J. Skahill and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyson M. Oswald of the Carpenito’s Camden office.

