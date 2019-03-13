Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Poultry Market Worker Trafficked Child Porn On His Cellphone, Passaic County Sheriff Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Eleazar Maldonado-Martinez
Eleazar Maldonado-Martinez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

An employee of a live chicken market was caught trafficking child pornography in Paterson, the Passaic County sheriff said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to Eleazar Maldonado-Martinez, 27 of Newark, who sent the images to others online with his cellphone after accessing a Wi-Fi provider’s network in the Silk City, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

“During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain additional images and video files of child pornography stored in [his] Internet-based photo account,” Berdnik said.

They arrested Maldonado-Martinez at his job in Newark and brought him to the Passaic County Jail, the sheriff said.

Maldonado-Martinez is charged with various child pornography possession counts.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation.

