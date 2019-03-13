Poultry Market Worker Trafficked Child Porn On His Cellphone, Passaic County Sheriff Charges

An employee of a live chicken market was caught trafficking child pornography in Paterson, the Passaic County sheriff said.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to Eleazar Maldonado-Martinez, 27 of Newark, who sent the images to others online with his cellphone after accessing a Wi-Fi provider’s network in the Silk City, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

“During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain additional images and video files of child pornography stored in [his] Internet-based photo account,” Berdnik said.

They arrested Maldonado-Martinez at his job in Newark and brought him to the Passaic County Jail, the sheriff said.

Maldonado-Martinez is charged with various child pornography possession counts.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.