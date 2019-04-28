Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Possible Life Sentence Looms For 7-Time Convicted Ex-Con Found Guilty Of Paterson Carjacking

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Paul Myhand
Paul Myhand Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

“Give me the car!” demanded an ex-con whom jurors this past week convicted of a Paterson carjacking.

The jury in Paterson deliberated barely an hour before convicting Paul Myhand, 40, of two counts of carjacking.

Myhand, who already had seven felony convictions, faces a possible life sentence because of his record and the severity of the crime, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Whichever term the judge ultimately chooses, Myhand will have to serve at least 85% of it before the possibility of parole.

The driver was accompanied by a passenger while parking his 1998 Toyota Camry near Main Street and Broadway in July 2016 when Myhand assaulted both and took the vehicle – sideswiping two other cars as he sped off, authorities said.

The driver walked two blocks to police headquarters and reported the sedan stolen, they said.

Paterson police roughly a half-hour later captured Myhand on 16th Avenue at Carroll Street about a dozen blocks away.

Superior Court Judge Scott J. Bennion revoked Myhand’s bail and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await sentencing.

Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Timothy Kerrigan is handling the case.

