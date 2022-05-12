Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Possible Drowning Victim Airlifted In Sussex County (UPDATE)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Northstar medical helicopter
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A possible drowning victim was airlifted to a hospital Thursday morning, state police confirmed.

NJSP and state park police responded to Swartswood State Park just before 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Initial reports stated that the victim was a male kayaker.

The victim was taken to Newton Hospital before being airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, Curry said.

The victim’s current condition was not known.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.