Port Authority Police Officers Rescue One Of Their Own

A group of Port Authority Police Command Staff members at Newark Airport rescued a brother-in-arms after he suffered a heart attack.

Officer Steve Castro found fellow Officer Scott Czarkowski of the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Unit in cardiac arrest in the Police Reserve Room in the airport’s Administration Building, Port Authority spokesman Lenis Rodriguez said Friday.

Castro immediately summoned help from Sgts. Lenny Colonna and Rich Kuncken, Rodriguez said.

Colonna notified the police desk to call for an ambulance and Kuncken ran to help Castro.

Officer Mike Pace retrieved oxygen and a defibrillator and was joined by several other officers from the ARFF and patrol units.

Officer Arcadio Torres did chest compressions while Officer Renee Babajko administered oxygen.

Czarkowski’s pulse "returned within a minute and he was soon awake and speaking," Rodriguez said.

Paramedics took him to Newark Beth Israel Hospital, where she said he continued to recover.

Czarkowski’s colleagues visited him at the hospital Friday morning.

Heroes

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy PORT AUTHORITY PD

