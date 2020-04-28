Port Authority Police Officer Critical After Being Struck Near Holland Tunnel

A Port Authority police officer struck by a passing driver while assisting at the scene of an overnight rollover crash on the approach to the Holland Tunnel from Route 139 was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon authorities said.

The officer and three Jersey City police officers were securing the scene after a 32-year-old New York woman overturned her car just after 12:30 a.m. when another eastbound driver struck the median divider, a JCPD vehicle and then the Port Authority officer near Palisade Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver, a 27-year-old New York woman, was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center for examination but has since been released.

The woman was arrested, according to Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues, though Suarez said no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

The driver from the initial rollover crash was hospitalized and released, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the PAPD remains critical, Suarez said.

"We are asking everyone to keep our officer in your thoughts and prayers as he works to pull through this,” said Edward Cetnar, Superintendent of the Port Authority Police Department. “These are serious injuries, but we know he is a fighter.”

"We're hoping for the best," Rodrigues said.

Responders included the Hudson County Regional Collision and Crime Scene units, who were investigating the incident, along with Port Authority and Jersey City police and Port Authority Emergency Service units and city firefighters.

