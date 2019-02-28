Port Authority PD Veteran Honored For Rescuing Suicidal Subjects From GWB

A Port Authority police sergeant with a history of preventing suicides at the George Washington Bridge received a prestigious award on Thursday.

Sgt. Michael Barry, a 33-year department veteran who’s been assigned to the bridge command staff the past five, was named Officer of the Year by the New Jersey Crisis Intervention Team.

Barry, who became only the second PAPD officer ever to be given the CIT-NJ award, directly kept would-be suicides from jumping from the GWB but also has trained colleagues to do the same, the authority's Lenis Rodrigues said.

Just three months ago, he and a supervisor got a rapport going with an emotionally troubled jumper and got him to safety from the span, she said.

“Sgt. Barry is extremely knowledgeable in police work, and is instrumental in acclimating rookie cops newly assigned to the George Washington Bridge Command,” said Port Authority Police Capt. Mark Magrone, who oversees the GWB Police Command. “He was nominated for this award based on his dedication to serving the public and the Port Authority Police Department.”

“Due to Sergeant Barry’s compassion, willingness to listen, and his ongoing dedication and strategies to save lives and intervene in times of crisis, he is awarded the CIT-NJ Officer of the Year Award,” said Edward Dobleman, the New Jersey State CIT director.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.