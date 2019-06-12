Port Authority PD Nabs Accused Gunman Wanted For Attempted Murder At Jersey City Projects

Port Authority police nabbed an accused gunman wanted on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting at a Jersey City public housing complex.

PAPD Officer Joshua Oliveri was at the Holland Tunnel Command station when he spotted a car connected to 31-year-old Leon R. Smith shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Jersey City police said Smith shot a 39-year-old man at 231 16th Street at the Holland Gardens apartment complex the afternoon of May 29.

The victim walked into the hospital himself a short time later with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said at the time.

The JCPD Ceasefire Unit “worked swiftly to investigate the incident, identify the [suspect], and release a BOLO [Be On the Lookout], which proved resourceful for the quick-thinking PAPD officer,” Rodrigues said.

Smith ran after Oliveri stopped the vehicle, but he was quickly taken into custody, she said.

Port Authority police charged him with eluding and turned him over to their Jersey City colleagues, Rodrigues said.

