Port Authority PD: Man Who Assaulted, Abducted Companion At Newark Airport Captured After Crash

Port Authority police captured a driver who they said assaulted a companion at Newark Airport, sped off with her and her friend in his SUV and then crashed.

The incident began Thursday afternoon at the Terminal B arrivals area, Port Authority Media Relations Deputy Director Amber Greene said.

Jason Strong, 30, of Staten Island, assaulted a woman, then sped off with her and her friend in the Cadillac SRX, which crashed along Meeker Avenue in Newark, Greene said.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Strong -- who already was wanted on warrants -- took off on foot and was quickly captured, she said.

Participating were Sgt. Michael Connolly and Officers Rasheed Stith, Steve Collegio and Kyle Cherrick, Greene said.

Police charged Strong with (domestic) aggravated assault, criminal restraint, making terroristic threats and endangerment.

The woman was treated for injuries and released.

Strong, who also had warrants out of Elizabeth and Galloway Township (Atlantic County), was sent to the Essex County Jail.

