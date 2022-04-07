Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Popular Motorcyclist Killed In NJ Firetruck Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Barry Dowdell, Jr. was struck and killed by a firetruck last week, authorities said.
Barry Dowdell, Jr. was struck and killed by a firetruck last week, authorities said. Photo Credit: SB Dowdell Facebook

Those who knew Barry Dowdell, Jr. were grieving his loss this Fourth of July.

The Allentown native was struck by a firetruck and ejected from his bike around 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, authorities said. 

He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m., a spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The collision is being in investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau.

Meanwhile, countless tributes poured in on social media. Here are just some.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.