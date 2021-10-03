Popular Morris County Restaurant Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His 17-Year-Old Staffer

The owner of a popular Morris County restaurant was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted his 17-year-old employee, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert Grow, 61 -- the owner of Potbelly's Riverside Cafe in Rockaway -- was arrested March 8 and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

Grow engaged in sexual acts with the female victim between Dec. 1, 2018 and March 8, 2019, Carroll said alongside Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Rockaway Borough Police Department Chief Pepperman.

The victim was 17 when the acts occurred, while Grow had supervisory power over her as the restaurant owner, they said.

Grow was charged by warrant-complaint and released from the Morris County Correctional Facility Tuesday, in accordance with Criminal Justice Reform.

Potbelly's made headlines last year when the show "Emergence" used it for filming.

A GoFundMe was launched for Grow last December after it came to light that he had lost his business. It was not clear why he had lost his business.

As part of Grow's release from custody, he was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and/or unsupervised contact with minors other than his own children.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200 or the Rockaway Borough Police Department at 973-627-1314.

