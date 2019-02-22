Contact Us
Popular Mahwah Public Servant Busted For Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Charles "Chuck" Jandris
Charles "Chuck" Jandris Photo Credit: FACEBOOK photo (Bill Laforet)

Charles “Chuck” Jandris, a pillar of the Mahwah community for nearly two decades, was arrested Friday on child porn possession charges, records show.

Jandris, 53, is a former township councilman, captain of the Mahwah Emergency Medical Services and director of finance of the Children’s Learning Center of Mahwah, founded by his family.

A township resident since 1998, he also served on the planning board for 12 years.

Jandris was processed Friday prior to his release pending a detention hearing after being taken into custody by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

He's charged with child endangerment by possessing and/or viewing child pornography early last March, records show.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

